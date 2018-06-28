Women's March protesters call for end to family separation on Capitol Hill

Hundreds of women, men, and children descended on the nation’s capital Thursday to call for an end to family separation at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Women are outraged at the separation of families,” said Linda Sarsour, one of last year's Women’s March Organizer. “We are outraged of all the things that are unfolding in our country. [...] We are here to say we’re ready to sacrifice and we’re ready to leave our jobs, leave our families to come and take this act of civil disobedience here.”

Dozens of protesters took over the main floor of the Hart Senate Office Building wearing foil blankets and chanting loudly.

Women are being arrested by the hundreds in Congress demanding an end to the criminalization of immigrants. #EndFamilyDetention #AbolishICE pic.twitter.com/ns5KC4FRlV — Women's March (@womensmarch) June 28, 2018

The march began near the Department of Justice, where speakers rallied supporters by sharing their experience with immigration and called for action. Before the march, protestors were split into four groups to go over the procedures if arrested.

Multiple senators, including Sen. Tammy Duckworth and her infant daughter, were seen talking with the protesters.

Thank you for showing up and standing with us! https://t.co/4HM4FFECY2 — Women's March - IL (@womensmarchIL) June 28, 2018

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas spoke to the marchers calling for mobilization beyond Thursday's protest.

“This is not a day event,” Lee said. “This is an everyday event.”

People showed their support through handmade signs that read “Don’t have a heart of I.C.E.” and marked “We Care” on their palms. Other protesters wore jackets with “I really care. Do you?” painted in white on their backs, a message meant in response to First Lady Melania Trump’s controversial jacket she wore a few weeks back during her trip to visit separated children on the border.

More than 1,000 women are in DC today to risk arrest standing up to Trump’s racist agenda. We are here to decriminalize immigrants, #AbolishICE, and #EndFamilyDetention. Photo by @KishaBari pic.twitter.com/BbJ4XtErZ2 — Women's March (@womensmarch) June 28, 2018

