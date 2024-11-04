Wyoming 2024 live election results

The winner of the presidential race will get three Electoral College votes.

Voters head to the polls to vote for president, U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and other offices on Nov. 5 in Wyoming.

State significance

Wyoming has voted overwhelmingly for the Republican presidential candidate for decades, with Donald Trump getting around 70% of the vote in 2020.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. John Barrasso is running for reelection, to win a third full term, while incumbent U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, who defeated now-former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney in the primary in 2022, hopes to win a second term.

