New York Attorney General Letitia James suspends campaign for governor

She said she has more work to do in her current position.

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday that she’s suspending her campaign for governor and will instead run for reelection for attorney general.

James took to Twitter saying that there are "many investigations and cases underway" and that she "intends to finish the job."

She opted to relinquish her pursuit of the governor’s office for the good of the state Democratic party, the chairman told ABC News.

"I think that she understands that we need to be united now and divisive primary is going to go against our interests. Not going to help us. This was a selfless act on her part," state Democratic chairman Jay Jacobs told WABC.

James’ campaign did not gain significant traction despite her high profile as the state’s attorney general. Gov. Kathy Hochul locked up significant endorsements across the state in her bid to win a term outright after she assumed office upon the resignation of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

A source familiar with the matter told ABC News Thursday James wants to depose former President Donald Trump as part of her office’s civil investigation into the Trump Organization.

She sought testimony from the former president Jan. 7, the source said, confirming a detail first reported by the Washington Post.

The attorney general's office is investigating whether the Trump Organization committed financial fraud in the way it valued its real estate holdings. Property valuations are also under investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which is deciding whether the former president should face criminal charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.