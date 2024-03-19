Top coolers for the beach, camping, picnics and beyond

Whether you're taking a trip to the beach or planning a picnic in your backyard, having a portable cooler is essential in spring and summer.

Consider coolers for grocery shopping to help transport cold and frozen food home safely. Use coolers to stock cold beverages for an outdoor party or barbeque or opt for an electric cooler on a long road trip to stay fed and hydrated. Or use a small, personal portable cooler or a cooler backpack for lunch on the go.

There are some important things to consider when using a cooler, mainly, keeping your food and drink safe to consume.

Best temperature for a portable cooler

Portable coolers, of course, help keep our food and beverages at a safe and enjoyable temperature: your cooler should be kept at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower to keep food safe and unspoiled, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA advises a portable cooler for grocery trips that a more than a half hour away from home, and for road trips, boating, camping, beach visits and cookouts. Use an appliance thermometer to monitor the cooler's temperature.

Packing your cooler

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first notes to use ice or frozen gel packs in your cooler to keep cold food cold. "Meat, poultry, and seafood may be packed while still frozen so that they stay colder longer."

Organize your cooler contents, the FDA says, by packing perishable foods and beverages in separate containers. Don't cross-contaminate raw meat, poultry and seafood and keep them securely wrapped. Clean fresh produce prior to packing them in your cooler and dry fruits and vegetables with a clean cloth towel or paper towel.

The USDA has more tips, like keeping food in watertight containers and avoid opening your cooler often. Keep ice or frozen gel packs on hand as well as your thermometer. Depending on your trip, have more than one cooler can be helpful.

Cleaning your cooler

Don't forget to clean your cooler! "At the end of the picnic or as soon as you return home, clean your cooler with water and a mild detergent and rinse thoroughly. Then, make sure to wipe it completely dry before storing," the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics says. Be sure to keep any drain plugs open during storage.

Shopping for your cooler

Brands like Yeti, Coleman and IGLOO have highly rated portable coolers. Consider the size or sizes you need to best suit your lifestyle. Shop for additional features like plug-in capabilities for a car, padded handles or shoulder straps for easy carrying, compartments for storage and more.

