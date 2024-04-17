The best gifts for tween and teen girls
Consider this your gift guide for all the best buys for tween and teen girls.
For many tween and teenage girls, there's a high level of excitement that comes with receiving just the right gift.
While all gifts are thoughtful, during those adolescent years preferences for certain items are heightened.
Whether it's a viral TikTok product or they are learning about the best skin care to try, all of these desired picks can come in the form of a meaningful gift they will love.
We've searched the internet high and low to curate a list of gifts that even the pickiest tween and teen girls would appreciate.
Ahead, you can shop standout picks across popular categories and at all price points.
Best beauty gifts for tween and teen girls
Bubble Rise and Shine Brightening Kit
While this wildly popular skincare brand is marketed to teens, it also has put out disclaimers for certain products — including the brand's Moon Walk Gentle Exfoliating Serum which is best for those who are 14 and older. Alternatively, this set has all of the essentials for those starting on their skin care journey. The set includes a gel cleanser, serum and moisturizer. Each are packed with cruelty-free ingredients that aim to brighten and promote even, balanced skin.
- $34
- Ulta Beauty
Starface Hydro-stars
While acne can strike at any age, tweens and teens can ease the process of treating irritated skin while having fun with these star-shaped, vegan and cruelty-free pimple protectors. Each sticker is loaded up with hydrocolloid which works to absorb fluid and help reduce the appearance of inflammation to shrink spots overnight. Plus, these Hydro-Stars assist in shielding spots from skin picking as well as outside bacteria.
- $15
- Revolve
YOEMAYUNER Checkered Hair Claw Clips
What's goes around, comes around — and claw clips have made a huge comeback amongst young girls and teenagers. This set comes in several cool checkered colorways that can be worn to add the perfect touch to any fun outfits and hairstyles.
- $17.99
- Amazon
Best apparel and shoes gifts for tweens and teen girls
2-pack Cotton Jersey Tops
Ranging from sizes 8/10 through 20, you can't go wrong when purchasing these staple tops for tweens and teens. They are great worn alone or for layering, and wear well with lots of different looks.
- $9.99
- H&M
ATHLETA GIRL HIGH RISE POWERVITA CHIT CHAT TIGHT
Created for school days, yoga, exploring the outdoors and more — these soft leggings have made with breathable material that's quick-drying and sweat-wicking.
- $49
- Athleta
Nike Air Force 1 LE Big Kids' Shoes
These classic sneakers have continued to be loved by girls and women of all ages through the years. This all-white style is easy to incorporate in everyday looks. Plus, the real and synthetic leather keeps this pair durable and easy to clean.
- $90
- Nike
Best accessories gifts for tween and teen girls
Everywhere Belt Bag 1L NEW
Belt bags have become staples amongst tween and teen girls. This popular Lululemon pick is easy to throw on with everything from athleisure to casual outits. Plus, it's available in a wide variety of colors.
- $38
- Lululemon
Kids' Custom Pisa Bracelet
This stylish custom bracelet is perfect for all the tween and teen fashionista girls in your life. The colorful choice of alphabet letters also makes it feel extra special.
- $30
- Baublebar
Best tech gifts for tween and teen girls
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones - Rose Gold
While Beats By Dr. Dre headphones continue to be a hot ticket item for people of all ages, this vibrant rose gold color adds an extra layer of fun for tween and teen girls who love all things pink. Plus, they will enjoy the higly-rated crisp sound as well as up to 40 hours of battery life available from these headphones.
- $129.95
- Walmart
Fujifilm INSTAX MINI 12 Instant Camera
Give the tween and tween girls in your life the gift of capturing all their favorite memories in an instant. This stylish instant camera features an automatic exposure, selfie mode and a fun selfie mirror. Plus, it has a slim build that makes it easy to take along.
- $70
- $80
- Urban Outfitters
Best home gifts for tween and teen girls
Motivational Gift for Teenage Girl
This decorative artwork is the perfect gift to help keep tween and teen girls motivated. It can be hung in a bedroom to spread daily positive energy.
- $12.90
- Etsy
Self-Love Journal for Teen Girls: Prompts and Practices to Inspire Confidence and Celebrate You
This inspiring journal aims to help teenage girls boost their self-esteem and face daily challenges with confidence. It features everything from reflective prompts that encourage self-expression to positive affirmations to encourage self-love.
- $10.52
- Amazon
THE QUENCHER H2.0 FLOWSTATE™ TUMBLER | 30 OZ
There's more reasons than one that people continue to love this tumbler. It's durable, keeps water colfd for up to nine hours and iced for 40 hours. This specific pick is great because it can be customized in a wide variety of colorways.
- $35
- Stanley