The best Mother’s Day gifts for every type of mom

When it comes to going all out for someone special, Mom undoubtedly takes the top spot—making the search for the perfect Mother’s Day gifts an absolute must.

To uncover the ultimate presents, we thought about mother figures of all kinds, spanning from grandmas to godmothers, to discover top picks (aside from the coveted alone time, which is always a hit, especially for new moms).

Gifts for Mom

Among the top contenders are those unique gifts that speak to her individuality, such as a personalized birth month flower grow kit, alongside luxurious self-care indulgences she may not splurge on for herself but secretly desires like bamboo sheets or a luxe throw blanket. For the culinary queen, consider a classic Dutch oven to elevate her kitchen game (just be prepared to take over brunch duty on Mother’s Day).

If you're shopping for your wife, an essential oil diffuser could be a heartwarming choice. A plant delivery subscription makes for a touching gift from a son or daughter. For the mother-in-law, who seemingly has everything, an upgrade to her morning coffee routine is a simple yet thoughtful gesture.

And if you find yourself in a last-minute scramble, don't worry. We've got you covered with fantastic and practical options, including plenty of finds on Amazon that can be delivered quickly. With these thoughtful gifts in hand (and don't forget the card!), Mom is sure to be impressed.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave this website. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABC. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Mother's Day Gifts

The Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker seamlessly combines fitness tracking with elegant design. With features like activity tracking, sleep monitoring, and stress management tools, it empowers Mom to prioritize her health and well-being. Its sleek and stylish design makes it a versatile accessory for any outfit, blending seamlessly into her daily routine. Best for: Active moms who value both style and functionality, helping them stay motivated and mindful of their health goals. $199.95 Amazon Shop Now

The Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug ensures that Mom's favorite beverage stays at the perfect temperature from the first sip to the last. With customizable temperature settings and a sleek design, it allows her to enjoy her coffee, tea, or hot cocoa at her preferred warmth. Its smart technology and long-lasting battery make it a convenient and practical gift for busy moms. Best for: Moms who enjoy savoring their hot drinks without the worry of them getting cold, whether she's working from home or on the go. $119.99

$149.95 Amazon Shop Now

The Our Place Always Pan is a kitchen essential that simplifies cooking and cleanup. With its non-stick ceramic coating, modular design, and included accessories, it's perfect for everything from sautéing and frying to steaming and boiling. Its stylish aesthetic and thoughtful design make it a versatile and beautiful addition to Mom's kitchen. Best for: Moms who love to experiment in the kitchen and appreciate cookware that offers both functionality and aesthetic appeal. $150 Our Place Shop Now

The Amazon Kindle Scribe offers Mom the gift of endless reading and writing possibilities in a lightweight and ergonomic design. With features like adjustable warm light, waterproofing, and weeks-long battery life, it provides a comfortable and immersive reading experience wherever she goes. It also includes a pen and the ability to convert handwritten notes to text. Best for: Moms who enjoy love reading, and who are looking for a tool to keep them organized while indulging their creative side. $319.99

$419.99 Amazon Shop Now

Lululemon Align Leggings are renowned for their buttery-soft fabric and flattering fit, providing Mom with unparalleled comfort and style whether she's working out or running errands. With a high-rise waistband and sweat-wicking properties, these leggings offer support and breathability for all-day wear. Their versatility and durability make them a staple in any mom's wardrobe. Best for: Active moms who prioritize comfort and style, offering a blend of performance and fashion for their daily activities. $98 to $118 Lululemon Shop Now

The Vitruvi Stone Diffuser brings the benefits of aromatherapy into Mom's home with its elegant design and soothing mist. Made from high-quality ceramic, it doubles as a stylish decor piece while infusing the air with her favorite essential oils. With customizable mist settings and a long-lasting run time, it creates a calming ambiance for relaxation and stress relief. Best for: Moms who appreciate holistic wellness and enjoy incorporating aromatherapy into their self-care routines, providing a tranquil atmosphere at home. $120 to $123 West Elm Shop Now

The Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Maker delivers barista-quality coffee and espresso with the touch of a button, ensuring Mom can enjoy her favorite drinks at home. With its innovative centrifugal brewing technology and wide range of coffee capsules, it offers versatility and convenience for her daily caffeine fix. Its compact design and easy-to-use interface make it a must-have for coffee enthusiasts. Best for: Coffee-loving moms who crave quality brews and convenience, providing a café-worthy experience in the comfort of her own kitchen. $199.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

The Instant Pot Pro combines multiple kitchen appliances into one, offering versatility and convenience for Mom's meal preparation. With 28 built-in programs including pressure cooking, slow cooking, steaming, and more, it simplifies cooking while retaining flavors and nutrients. Its advanced safety features and easy-to-use controls make it a trusted kitchen companion for busy moms. Best for: Moms who value efficiency and convenience in the kitchen, providing a versatile appliance to streamline meal preparation and experiment with new recipes. $129.95

$148.95 Williams Sonoma Shop Now

The Uncommon Goods Birth Month Flower Grow Kit allows Mom to cultivate her own garden with flowers that correspond to her birth month. Each kit includes everything she needs to grow her birth month flower, from seeds and soil to a decorative pot and growing instructions. It's a thoughtful and personalized gift that celebrates her unique birth month and passion for gardening. Best for: Moms with a green thumb who enjoy gardening and appreciate meaningful and personalized gifts, fostering a connection to nature and her birth month flower. $36 Uncommon Goods Shop Now

The Sill Monthly Easy Care Plant Subscription brings the beauty of nature into Mom's home with a curated selection of indoor plants. Each month, she'll receive a new plant along with care instructions, ensuring she can nurture her green thumb with ease. Whether she's a seasoned plant enthusiast or just starting her plant journey, this subscription delivers joy and freshness straight to her doorstep. Best for: Moms who love gardening or want to add more greenery to their home, providing a constant reminder of your love and appreciation. $55 The Sill Shop Now

The Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip offers Mom the perfect combination of style and comfort for her active endeavors. Crafted from breathable and moisture-wicking fabric, it keeps her comfortable and dry during workouts or outdoor activities. The half-zip design allows for easy layering and temperature control, while the drapey fabric provides a flattering look. Best for: Active moms who prioritize both style and performance in their activewear, providing a fashionable option for workouts, runs, or casual outings. $128 Spanx Shop Now

The Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set offers Mom the ultimate sleeping experience with its luxurious softness and breathability. Made from premium bamboo fabric, these sheets are hypoallergenic, temperature-regulating, and eco-friendly, ensuring a comfortable and restful night's sleep. Their silky smooth texture and durable construction make them a long-lasting investment in Mom's sleep quality and overall well-being. Best for: Moms who prioritize comfort and quality sleep, providing a luxurious bedding upgrade for a cozy and rejuvenating night's rest. $271.21

$339 Cozy Earth Shop Now

The Dyson Airwrap Styler revolutionizes Mom's hair styling routine with its innovative design and advanced technology. Using air instead of extreme heat, it styles and dries hair simultaneously, creating smooth and voluminous curls, waves, or straight styles with ease. Its versatile attachments and intelligent heat control ensure minimal damage and maximum shine, allowing Mom to achieve salon-worthy results at home. Best for: Moms who love experimenting with hairstyles and desire a versatile and efficient hair styling tool, offering effortless beauty transformations without compromising hair health. $599 Amazon Shop Now