Shop the most successful 'Shark Tank' products

"Shark Tank," the popular television show where entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to wealthy investors, has birthed many successful brands and products into the consumer space since 2009. A few of these have become household names in fashion, tech, and more.

For example, Scrub Daddy, a smiley-faced sponge that transforms texture depending on water temperature, appeared on the show in October 2012. Another fan favorite is the Squatty Potty, a bathroom essential designed to improve posture when using the toilet.

Arguably the most-loved brand that has seen success on "Shark Tank" is Bombas, the philanthropic company that delivers high-quality socks and donates a pair for every pair sold.

Not only do these products highlight the ingenuity and creativity of their creators, but they also demonstrate the power of a compelling and strategic pitch.

Below, we are rounding up some of the top products that have come from "Shark Tank" in the past 10 years. Scroll on before you say, "I'm out."

Scrub Daddy

The Scrub Daddy has become one of the highest-grossing products in "Shark Tank" history.

Bombas

Bombas are socks designed for comfort and durability, with a buy-one-give-one business model. Bombas has generated hundreds of millions in revenue.

Squatty Potty

The Squatty Potty is a toilet stool designed to improve bathroom posture for better health.

Ring Camera

The Ring doorbell is a video doorbell and home security system. After being pitched on "Shark Tank," the company was acquired by Amazon for over $1 billion.

Simply Fit Board

Simply Fit Boards are balance boards for exercise that became a fitness craze.

The Bouqs Company

The Bouqs Company is an online flower delivery service that focuses on sustainable farming and direct-from-farm bouquets.

LuminAID

LuminAID is a portable, solar-powered lantern that is lightweight and inflatable.