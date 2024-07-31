Building a first aid kit for your home: A comprehensive guide

Create an at-home first aid kit so you're ready for any emergency.

In the face of emergencies, having a well-stocked first aid kit at home can mean the difference between a minor mishap and a major disaster.

Whether it's a scraped knee from a backyard adventure or a sudden illness, being prepared is paramount.

The American Red Cross underscores the importance of having a first aid kit readily available in your home, car and workplace. This guide, informed by expert recommendations, will walk you through everything you need to create a comprehensive first aid kit that ensures you're ready for any emergency.

Nici Singletary, M.D., FACEP, co-chair of the American Red Cross Scientific Advisory Council and a professor in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Virginia, says a well-stocked first aid kit should be a staple in every home.

"Whether you purchase a first aid kit that is already assembled or create your own, essential items include an Emergency First Aid Guide to reference in case you don't know or can't remember what to do; non-latex, preferably nitrile gloves to prevent body fluid contact; assorted sizes of self-adhesive bandages; sterile gauze and adhesive tape to cover and protect open wounds; triple antibiotic ointment to help prevent infection; and a breathing barrier to prevent disease transmission while giving rescue breaths," she told "Good Morning America."

Singletary also advises checking the expiration dates on items once or twice a year and replacing them as needed. "You'll want to replenish your kit after using any items," she said. "If items like bandages and gauze sponges are expired and you don't have anything else clean to use, the expired bandages and dressings could be used – they will at least be clean, just not sterile, and would be better to use on a bleeding wound than something like a dirty T-shirt, etc."

For families with young children

Special considerations should be made for families with young children.

Singletary suggests personalizing your kit based on your family's medical needs.

"The most common injuries in children are due to falls, being hit by an object, bites and stings, cuts and scrapes, burns and poisonings," she said. "Instant cold packs are essential, as well as child-friendly dressings and bandages, over-the-counter hydrocortisone cream or antihistamine for children, and something for pain specific for children (Tylenol, ibuprofen). Sting-free antiseptic is also a plus for kids."

A thermometer can also help parents check if their child or infant has a fever, so keep one handy.

Placement and accessibility

Store your first aid kits in accessible locations but out of reach of young children. Ensure that older children, family members and caregivers know where your kits are stored. Having a kit in the kitchen, garage, basement, or work area, as well as in your vehicles, is practical and comes in handy during various activities.

First aid kit essentials

Creating a first aid kit may seem straightforward, but ensuring it is complete and well-organized requires careful consideration. For people with potentially life-threatening conditions like dangerous allergies or Type 1 diabetes, it is important to keep a spare EpiPen or glucose gel in the first aid kit as well.

Below is a list of essential items recommended by the American Red Cross and Singletary.

Additional tips

Singletary also recommends that everyone, including grandparents and caregivers, take first aid and CPR training. "A variety of online, in-person, and blended offerings are available at redcross.org," she said.

With these essentials in place, you can ensure your household is well-equipped to handle most emergencies, providing a safer and more secure environment for everyone.