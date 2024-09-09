How to create a comprehensive car safety kit: Expert tips from automotive pros

Find everything you need to be prepared for the unexpected.

Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a family road trip, unexpected situations can arise while driving.

A well-prepared car safety kit can make all the difference in handling emergencies.

Experts like CarGurus deputy editor Matt Smith and Chicco child passenger safety technician Joshua Dilts offered ABC News valuable advice on the essentials for staying safe on the road.

Meet our experts

Matt Smith is CarGurus' deputy editor. In his role, he leads the development and management of the site's written and video content.

is CarGurus' deputy editor. In his role, he leads the development and management of the site's written and video content. Joshua Dilts is a child passenger safety technician and a dedicated advocate for child passenger safety, serving as a certified CPST and leading car safety product manager at Chicco.

Staying safe on the road

"The first item every vehicle should have on hand is a first aid kit," Smith said. This is just one of several essentials to include in your car safety kit to ensure you're prepared for anything.

Similarly, Dilts highlighted the importance of being prepared.

"Families should keep an emergency kit with first aid supplies, water, snacks, blankets, jumper cables and flares in the car at all times," he said.

Special considerations for families traveling with kids

Traveling with young children requires an extra level of preparedness. Dilts advised parents to double check car seat security using the "inch test" -- ensuring an installed car seat cannot move more than 1 inch side to side or front to back -- before hitting the road.

In addition to your car safety kit, Dilts recommended fully charging all devices, packing extra snacks and water, and always keeping an emergency kit in the car. These steps help keep kids safe, comfortable and entertained in case of a delay or roadside emergency.

With these expert insights in mind, let's dive into the must-have items for your car safety kit.

Must-haves for your car emergency kit

Amazon First Aid Kit A first aid kit is crucial for treating minor injuries while waiting for help. Smith recommends including adhesive bandages, gauze, medical tape and antibacterial ointment. $19.95 Amazon Shop Now

25% off Amazon Flat Tire Puncture Emergency Kit A flat tire is one of the most common roadside emergencies. Smith said that many vehicles no longer come with a full spare tire and may only have an air compressor or fix-a-flat solution. While these may work in a pinch, they aren't foolproof, especially in the case of a blowout. $46.99

$62.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon NOCO Boost Portable Lithium Jump Starter A dead battery can strike when you least expect it. Smith recommends jumper cables that are at least 16 feet long, or consider a jump starter for added convenience. $118.41 Amazon Shop Now

23% off Amazon Rechargeable Flashlight A flashlight is critical for nighttime visibility during emergencies. Smith emphasized that a flashlight can help you avoid draining your phone battery while trying to fix an issue or assess the situation $19.99

$25.99 Amazon Shop Now

Amazon Heat Reflective Emergency Blanket An emergency blanket is essential for staying warm if you're stranded in cold weather. ("Bonus if you get one that has a bright orange exterior so you're easier to spot in bad weather," Smith said.) $21.96 Amazon Shop Now

22% off Amazon Triangle Reflector Safety Kit Visibility is key when you're pulled over on the side of the road. Flares or reflective triangles will alert other drivers to your presence and help prevent accidents. $16.98

$21.99 Amazon Shop Now

30% off Amazon Gerber Multitool A multi-tool can help with small repairs or quick fixes, like cutting a seatbelt or tightening loose screws. $34.96

$50 Amazon Shop Now

38% off Amazon Portable Charger Keeping your phone charged is crucial for calling for help. Dilts recommends ensuring "all phones and devices are fully charged" and having an extra charger in the car so you're never left stranded without the ability to call for assistance. $24.46

$39.95 Amazon Shop Now

38% off Amazon Car Fire Extinguisher A small fire extinguisher specifically designed for vehicles can help contain minor fires before they become unmanageable. $23.84

$38.99 Amazon Shop Now