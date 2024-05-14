Westin's Heavenly Bed just got an upgrade and now you can have it at home

Dreaming of hotel bedding at home? The Westin 'Heavenly Bed' is now available to shop

Have you ever had a better night's sleep than waking up in luxurious hotel bedding? Specifically, a 'Heavenly Bed' at a Westin hotel.

If you have been dreaming -- literally -- of achieving this same level of comfort at home, you can now shop the iconic and updated Westin bedding online.

Westin's next generation and exclusive Heavenly Bed includes a plush top mattress with temperature-regulating gel-infused foam, upgraded hypoallergenic materials with the blended duvet insert and more.

"In a culture that has long glorified busyness and productivity, Westin knows that a good night's sleep is paramount to guests' overall well-being, which is why our iconic Heavenly Bed has resonated with travelers for decades," said Brian Povinelli, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Marketing and Brand, Marriott International in a press release.

Below you can shop picks from the 'Heavenly Bed' collection and other bedding essentials that are worth the splurge.

More mattresses and bedding picks to shop:

