Bills running back Damien Harris taken off field by ambulance

The athlete suffered a neck injury, the team's PR said on X.

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris was taken off the football field by ambulance during Sunday night's game with the New York Giants.

Harris was tackled after receiving the ball from quarterback Josh Allen and stayed on the ground following the play.

Bills staff ran onto the field and Harris was strapped to what appeared to be a gurney.

Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris is attended to by medical staff after taking a hard hit against the New York Giants during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) Adrian Kraus/AP

Damar Hamlin, Harris' teammate, who went into cardiac arrest earlier this year on the field, watched from the sidelines, looking distraught.

Harris was seen giving a thumbs-up as he was lifted into the ambulance and driven out of the stadium.

According to a post on the team's X account (formerly Twitter), which was retweeted by the team's page, Harris is out of the game with a neck injury.

"Injury Update: Damien Harris (neck) is out for the game. He has movement in his arms and legs. Harris is being taken to hospital for further testing," the post read.

The incident happened shortly before the end of the second quarter when the Giants were up 6-0.

An ambulance waits on the field as medical staff attend to Buffalo Bills running back Damien Harris during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey T. Barnes) Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.