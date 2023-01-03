Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin in critical condition after collapsing on field

Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle in the first quarter of tonight’s game.

Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin collapsed Monday night after making a tackle during the first quarter against the Bengals in Cincinnati, and the game has been postponed.

Hamlin is currently hospitalized in critical condition, the National Football League said in a statement.

"Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition," the NFL said. "Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

"The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association which is in agreement with postponing the game," the league added.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. Duane Burleson/AP, File

Hamlin was down for at least 15 minutes. Paramedics were seen administering CPR as players from both teams gathered around at midfield, some openly weeping.

Hamlin was taken off the field in an ambulance, and both teams have gone back to their locker rooms.

The safety was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter Jan. 2, 2023 in Cincinnati. Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen pauses as Damar Hamlin is examined after collapsing during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean/AP

"The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar," the team tweeted.

Several NFL teams also tweeted that they were sending their prayers to Hamlin, his family and the Bills.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes tweeted, "Praying hard.. please be okay man."

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted: "The game is not important. Damar Hamlin’s life is important. Please be ok. Please."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined by medical staff during the first half of an NFL football game, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Emilee Chinn/AP

Buffalo Bills players react after teammate Damar Hamlin collapsed during an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

