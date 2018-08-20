Desmond Green suffers minor injuries in fatal 5-vehicle crash

UFC fighter Desmond Green was involved in a five-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to authorities in Davie, Florida.

Green suffered minor injuries, but two people -- Emelina Morfa, 67, and Emma Suarez Hernandez, 76 -- were killed.

Alvaro Feola, a spokesman for the Florida Highway Patrol, told reporters that Green lost control of his Dodge Durango just before 6:15 a.m. on Interstate 75. The SUV veered into the path of a tractor-trailer, causing a chain-reaction crash with three other vehicles.

The driver of a Toyota Yaris, in which Morfa and Suarez Hernandez were passengers, was seriously hurt and is being treated at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood, Florida. Armando Alvarez, 23, was driving an Acura 3.2TL and also suffered minor injuries.

Feola told reporters the Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating why Green lost control of his vehicle.

Green (21-7) trains in Florida with Hard Knocks 365. He has won six of his past eight fights and was set to face Mairbek Taisumov in Moscow on Sept. 15.