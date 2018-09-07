FSU to honor Burt Reynolds with 'BAN ONE' helmet decal

The Florida State Seminoles will honor alumnus Burt Reynolds with a helmet decal that reads "BAN ONE," a reference to Reynolds' movie "Smokey and the Bandit."

Reynolds, who died at 82 on Thursday, played running back for the Seminoles from 1954 to 1957.

Florida State tweeted out an image of the decal alongside a Trans Am with a "BAN ONE" license plate.

Though his career was cut short by injuries while at FSU, Reynolds remained an ardent supporter of the Seminoles and received an honorary degree from the university in 1981.

The Seminoles (0-1) will host Samford (1-0) on Saturday night.