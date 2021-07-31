Key moments from the Olympic Games: Day 8

Here's what you missed from Day 8 of the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky bring home the gold, make history

Rising superstar Caeleb Dressel dominated the field in the Men's 100m butterfly, setting a new world record of 49.45 seconds. Meanwhile, established super star Katie Ledecky won the 800m freestyle yesterday and with it became the first female swimmer to win six individual gold medals in the Olympics. The wins were each their third gold medal at the 2020 Games, Dressel now has four total Olympic gold medals for his career while Ledecky has now won seven.

Simone Biles withdraws from individual vault and uneven bars finals

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles pulled out of the individual finals competitions for vault and uneven bars after withdrawing from individual all-around finals earlier this week. "She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam,” USA gymnastics said in a statement.

Team USA’s MyKayla Skinner, who finished with the fourth-highest score during qualifications, will replace Biles.

COVID-19 cases at Tokyo Olympics rise to 246, cases in Tokyo area set new record high

There were 21 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 among people at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, all from games concerned personnel or Olympic contractors. The total now stands at 246, according to data released by the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee.

The surrounding city of Tokyo reported 4,058 new cases on Saturday, a 7-day average increase of 217.0%, according to data released by the Tokyo metropolitan government.

Djokovic leaves Olympics empty-handed after withdrawal from bronze medal match

What could have been a historic Olympics for Serbia's Novak Djokovic has resulted in frustration and injury. Djokovic's dreams of achieving a Golden Slam were dashed after a loss to Alexander Zverev yesterday, and the world's top-ranked tennis player lost again today in the bronze medal match to Pablo Carreño Busta, 6-4, 6-7, 6-3.

Afterward, Djokovic was due back on court for his bronze medal match in mixed-doubles but withdrew from the match citing a left-shoulder injury, according to The Associated Press.

BMX freestyle makes Olympic Debut

The 2020 Olympic Games has been a monumental moment in the history of action sports. Not only have surfing and skateboarding made it to the world’s largest stage, but the cycling discipline has also expanded to include BMX freestyle for the first time. Preliminary rounds were held today, with Team USA's Hannah Roberts topping the women's division in the park competition. The finals in are park scheduled for tomorrow’s events.

