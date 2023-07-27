LeBron James speaks out after son, Bronny James, suffers cardiac arrest

LeBron James is speaking out after his son, Bronny James, suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice.

"Everyone doing great," the NBA star tweeted on Thursday. "We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us!"

"I’m so grateful," he added.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, second from left, Bronny James, center, and Bryce James stand during a ceremony honoring LeBron James, Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP, FILE

Bronny James, an 18-year-old rising basketball star and incoming freshman at the University of Southern California, was taken to the hospital on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest at a USC practice.

The teen was first admitted to the intensive care unit and was later listed in stable condition, a family spokesperson said.

Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Jan. 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Gregory Payan/AP, FILE

The spokesperson added, "LeBron and [his wife] Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."