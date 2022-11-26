LIVE UPDATES
World Cup live updates: France enters knockout round after win over Denmark
Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé scored two goals, handing France the win.
After years of controversy around its location, the 2022 World Cup is underway in Qatar.
There have been allegations of payoffs to FIFA members to earn the bid, criticism of Qatar's laws against women and LGBTQ individuals, the deaths of migrants used to build the sparkling new stadiums and even last-second controversy over beer sales. The tournament was also moved from its usual summer timeframe to the holiday season to avoid Qatar's intensely hot weather.
But on the field, the best players in the world -- such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar -- are ready to go. And the U.S. is back with a hungry, young team after failing to qualify for the last World Cup.
Key headlines:
France defeats Denmark 2-1 in heated match
France defeated Denmark 2-1 with a last minute goal from Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé, in what was a tight game between the two Group D teams.
Mbappé also scored France's first goal of the match. The win solidifies France's spot in the knockout round.
To qualify for the next round, Denmark will have to defeat Australia on Wednesday.
Poland defeats Saudi Arabia 2-0
Poland defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0, putting the Polish team in Group C's top spot.
Saudi Arabia has the second highest number of points in the group thanks to its surprise 2-1 win over Argentina. Mexico and Argentina will face off later today, where Mexico could knock Argentina out of the tournament with a win.
Saudi Arabia can qualify for elimination round with win over Poland
Poland and Saudi Arabia have kicked off at Education City Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Saudi Arabia shocked the football world this week with a 2-1 over Argentina, one of the favorites to win the World Cup. Poland played Mexico and earned a scoreless draw against the squad to take one point away from the match.
The second Group C match of the day will take place later on where Mexico can eliminate Argentina from the competition with a win.
Australia defeats Tunisia for their first World Cup win since 2010
Australia and Tunisia played a tight game throughout with each squad having their chances to score but it was Australia who ultimately prevailed 1-0 over the North African side.
Tunisia is now on the backfoot when it comes to qualifying for the knockout rounds but they have not formally been eliminated in the loss to Australia. Australia have garnered three points in their two matches thus far. Tunisia has earned one point in their matches. Denmark takes on France later today in the other Group D match.