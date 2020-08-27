NBA to resume playoffs, but Thursday's games postponed The decision comes after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play on Wednesday.

The NBA players have decided to resume the playoffs, though there will be no games on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Games could resume as early as Friday, sources told Wojnarowski.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided on Wednesday to not take the court for Game 5 of their series in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this week.

Their decision had a ripple effect on the sports world -- other NBA teams, WNBA teams, MLS teams, MLB teams and other athletes joined the work stoppage to take a stand against systemic racism and police brutality.

Blake was shot seven times in the back by police after leaning into his car and is paralyzed from the waist down, according to his family. The shooting has sparked protests, some of which have turned violent, in Kenosha over the last three nights. Two people were killed in shootings during protests on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.