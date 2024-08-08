Lyles won gold in the 100 meters earlier in the week.

Noah Lyles, suffering from COVID, comes up short in bid for double; settles for bronze in 200 meter

Noah Lyles came up short in his quest for the 100-meter, 200-meter double at the Paris Olympics. He did get the bronze, but had been aiming to be the first American to win both in 40 years.

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo took the gold in 19.46 seconds, running away from American Kenny Bednarek -- who took silver -- and Lyles.

Lyles told NBC after the race he tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, but chose to race anyway. His representative confirmed the diagnosis to ABC News.

Lyles was the favorite in the event, but ran only 19.70. He has a career-best of 19.31 -- set at the world championships in 2022 -- and a season best of 19.53.

Bronze medalist Noah Lyles of the U.S. receives medical attention after competing in the men's 200m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug 8, 2024. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

Lyles looked extremely fatigued after the race and sat down on the track after the event. He was attended to by medical professionals and taken off the track in a wheelchair.

The 21-year-old Tebogo set a career-best time in the final as well as an African record.

Lyles also took bronze in Tokyo three years ago.

Usain Bolt is the last person to accomplish the 100 meters and 200 meters -- in 2016 -- when he did it for the third straight Olympics. Carl Lewis was the last American to win the 100 and 200 when he did the double at the Los Angeles Games in 1984.

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana crosses the finish line to win the gold medal ahead of silver medalist Kenneth Bednarek of the U.S. and bronze medalist Noah Lyles of the U.S. in the men's 200m final at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Aug 8, 2024. Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Lyles won the 100 meters on Tuesday in a historically close race. He edged out Jamaica's Kishane Thompson by just 0.005 seconds.

Lyles was attempting to win three golds at the Paris Games by also winning in the 100-meter relay. Lewis is also the last person to win the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100-meter relay when he did it in 1984.

Following his win in the 100 meters, Lyles was asked how he felt about completing the triple.

"Pretty confident," he said. "I can't lie."

Lyles ran the anchor leg in the qualifying heats Thursday, taking first place in the group. The final will be held Friday at 1:47 p.m. ET. He told NBC he wasn't sure if he would run in the 100 meters, but was leaning toward not competing.