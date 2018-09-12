Apple event expected to reveal 3 new iPhones, changes to Apple Watch

The big screen is here to stay -- on iPhones, at least.

Interested in Apple? Add Apple as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Apple news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Apple is expected to release three new versions of its signature phones -- with the largest screens to date -- at its annual event today, according to reports.

The new models are expected to be called the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR, according to Allthings.how, which caught the names in a product sitemap XML file on Apple’s site, before it was taken down.

Elijah Nouvelage/Reuters

The company is doubling down on the large screen with the XS Max expected to be 6.5 inches, according to Allthings.how, and the update to last year's iPhone X -- the iPhone XS -- at 5.8 inches. They’ll be available in silver, black and gold and with storage options of 64 GB, 256 GB or 512 GB.

The iPhone XR, which is expected to sport a 6.1 inch-screen, will come in black, white, red, yellow, coral and blue with available storage at 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB, according to the sitemap leak discovered by Allthings.how.

All three new phones are expected to be have eleminated the 'Home' button.

The event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m. PDT, or 1 p.m. EDT, will take place at the company’s new Cupertino campus, Apple Park.

For those choosing not to be early adopters, or anyone devoted to the home button, price cuts are expected on the older phones.

Apple is also expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 4, that is rumored to be thinner and have a larger screen, as well as extra medical features to monitor heart rates, according to CNBC and 9to5Mac.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.