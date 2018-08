The Perseid meteor shower dazzled spectators… again.

Peter Komka/EPA via REX/Shutterstock

The annual event takes place each year in early August.

Ali Haider//EPA via REX/Shutterstock

As the Earth passes through the debris left behind by the Swift-Tuttle comet's tail, an array of streaking lights is displayed across the night sky.

Peter Komka/EPA via REX/Shutterstock

Named for the constellation Perseus, because of where the meteors are viewed, the shower can be seen when looking toward the constellation in the northeastern portion of the sky between midnight and dawn.

Ognen Teofilovski/Reuters