NASA's SpaceX launch live updates: Possible thunderstorms forecast for liftoff time It's the first time Americans will launch from American soil since 2011.

History is being made today as NASA and SpaceX gear up to launch Americans into space from American soil and on American equipment for the first time in nearly a decade.

The SpaceX Demo-2 launch is scheduled to liftoff at 4:33 p.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Crew Dragon spacecraft, propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket, will carry NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley to the International Space Station.

NASA security helicopter flies past launch complex 39A and the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with Crew Dragon vehicle on launch day at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on May 26, 2020. Gregg Newton/AFP via Getty Image

The launch is historic in part because it ends a nearly 10-yearlong U.S. dependency on Russia for seats to space. It also marks the first time Elon Musk's private space firm, SpaceX, is launching astronauts.

The SpaceX Falcon 9, with Dragon crew capsule is serviced on Launch Pad 39-A, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. David J. Phillip/AP Photo

Here is the latest on the milestone launch for the U.S. space program.

Weather forecast for launch includes chance of showers, possible thunderstorms

These storms could bring gusty winds, heavy rain and lightning which would not be favorable conditions for the launch. ABC News

The weather forecast ahead of the launch in Cape Canaveral, Florida, includes a chance of some showers, possible thunderstorms, and potentially, some electrically charged clouds.

Major weather concerns ahead of the launch are rain and lightning. Residual electrical charges from leftover thunderstorms might interact with the rocket which has a charge itself as it goes through the troposphere and can cause trigger lightning, according to ABC News' chief meteorologist Ginger Zee.

As of Wednesday morning, the launch mission's executive forecast predicted a 50% probability of violating weather constraints.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine tweeted just after noon on Wednesday that they will continue monitoring downrange weather, but are still proceeding towards a 4:33 p.m. launch.

"We are a go for launch!" Bridenstine wrote.