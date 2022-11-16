LIVE UPDATES
Artemis launch updates: Moon rocket set to take off early Wednesday morning
The launch follows a series of delays due to weather and mechanical issues.
The Artemis I rocket is set for launch early Wednesday morning, the latest attempt to send an unmanned capsule near the moon after a series of postponements due to weather and mechanical issues.
NASA pushed back a takeoff scheduled for Monday after Hurricane Nicole made landfall about 85 miles south of Cape Canaveral, Florida.
The launch marks the first step in an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon for scientific discovery and economic development. Eventually, the Artemis expedition could lead to the first crewed space trip to Mars, according to NASA.
Technicians need to replace ethernet cable
NASA said the "red crew" team has fixed the hydrogen leak problem.
However, a radar on the range is not operational until technicians replace an ethernet cable, which NASA says will take about an hour.
The launch window opens at 1:04 a.m. and runs until 3:04 a.m.
-ABC News' Gina Sunseri
NASA begins live broadcast ahead of launch
NASA has begun its live broadcast ahead of the anticipated Artemis launch.
Leak reported ahead of launch
NASA has reported a "small leak" ahead of the Artemis launch.
"Engineers have paused flowing liquid hydrogen into the core stage because of a small leak on a hydrogen valve inside of the mobile launcher," NASA said. "A team of personnel called a red crew is being assembled to go to the pad to make sure all of the connections and valves remain tight. The valve is located within the base of the mobile launcher."
-ABC News' Gio Benitez
How to watch the Artemis launch
The Artemis launch will take place early Wednesday morning, unless NASA postpones the takeoff due to weather or other concerns.
If Artemis is declared ready, a two-hour window will open at 1:04 a.m. ET. If needed, the back-up windows are Saturday, Nov. 19, and Friday, Nov. 25.
NASA will broadcast the launch on NASA TV.