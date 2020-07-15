Prominent Twitter accounts apparently hacked, asking for Bitcoin Joe Biden was among the accounts hacked.

The Twitter accounts of several well-known figures and companies have apparently been compromised by an unknown hacker asking users to send funds to a Bitcoin account.

Among those apparently attacked were presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. Apple also was apparently targeted.

The accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mike Bloomberg, Kanye West, Uber, CashApp and more are also among the victims of the hack.

Twitter Support tweeted, "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."

In this file photo taken on July 10, 2019, the Twitter logo is seen on a phone in this photo illustration in Washington, DC. Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images

The apparent scam message asked users to send Bitcoin, which would then be doubled.

"I am giving back to the community. All Bitcoin sent to the address below will be sent back doubled! If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000. Only doing this for 30 minutes," the message read on the hacked accounts.

Biden's campaign quickly responded to its account being hacked.

“Twitter locked down the account immediately following the breach and removed the related tweet. We remain in touch with Twitter on the matter,” the campaign said in a statement to ABC News.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez immediately warned people not to take part in the scam.

ABC News' Molly Nagle, Catherine Thorbecke and Marc Nathanson contributed to this report.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.