New satellite that tracks ocean level rises set for launch Saturday The NASA-ESA satellite will be carried by a SpaceX rocket.

SpaceX is launching a new American-European satellite that will monitor global sea levels and help our understanding of climate change on Saturday.

The Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite, a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency, is set to launch at 12:17 p.m. ET from Space Launch Complex 4 East at California's Vandenberg Air Force Base. It will be carried to the cosmos by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The launch will be broadcast live on NASA's website. As of Friday evening, weather forecast is 80% favorable for liftoff.

While its primary goal is monitoring Earth's oceans and sea level rise, the spacecraft will also carry sensitive equipment that can track hurricanes and provide data that will improve weather forecasts and climate models on Earth.

It is the first of two twin satellites with the same mission. The second is set to launch in 2025.

"The satellite will map 95% of Earth’s ice-free ocean every 10 days and provide crucial information for operational oceanography and climate studies," the ESA said in a statement. "Since sea-level rise is a key indicator of climate change, accurately monitoring the changing height of the sea surface over decades is essential for climate science, for policy-making and for protecting those in low-lying regions at risk."

The work of a handful of multinational organizations went into Saturday's mission, including the European Commission, the European Organization for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites, U.S.'s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the French space agency CNES.