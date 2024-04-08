Solar eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around US

The total eclipse crossed the U.S. from Texas to Maine on April 8.

ByABC NEWS
April 8, 2024, 1:57 PM

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, plunging millions in parts of Mexico, the U.S. and Canada into darkness for up to four minutes and 27 seconds.

A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth and, for a short time, completely blocks the face of the sun, according to NASA.

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024.
Henry Romero/Reuters
A partial solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024.
Henry Romero/Reuters
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024.
Fernando Llano/AP
The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024.
Fernando Llano/AP
People use special protective glasses to observe a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico April 8, 2024.
Henry Romero/Reuters
People use special protective glasses to observe a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico April 8, 2024.
Henry Romero/Reuters
The moon begins to eclipse the sun on April 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
The moon begins to eclipse the sun on April 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
A total solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024.
Henry Romero/Reuters
A total solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024.
Henry Romero/Reuters
A solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024.
Henry Romero/Reuters
A solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024.
Henry Romero/Reuters
A partial solar eclipse is seen in Liberty Island, NY on April 8, 2024.
Gary Hershorn/ABC News
A partial solar eclipse is seen in Liberty Island, NY on April 8, 2024.
Gary Hershorn/ABC News
A total solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024.
Henry Romero/Reuters
A total solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024.
Henry Romero/Reuters
Early stages of a total solar eclipse shows the moon crossing in front of the sun in Bloomington, Ind., on April 8, 2024.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Early stages of a total solar eclipse shows the moon crossing in front of the sun in Bloomington, Ind., on April 8, 2024.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Melissa, left, and Michael Richards watch through solar goggles as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Wooster, Ohio, April 8, 2024.
Erin Hooley/AP
Melissa, left, and Michael Richards watch through solar goggles as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Wooster, Ohio, April 8, 2024.
Erin Hooley/AP
The moon blots out the sun, during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Carbondale, Illinois, April 8, 2024.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
The moon blots out the sun, during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Carbondale, Illinois, April 8, 2024.
Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters
Lily and Clara Nandi watch the eclipse at almost full totality in Hastings on Hudson, NY April 8, 2024.
Tiffany Hagler-Geard/ABC News
Lily and Clara Nandi watch the eclipse at almost full totality in Hastings on Hudson, NY April 8, 2024.
Tiffany Hagler-Geard/ABC News
People assemble to view a total solar eclipse, where the moon will blot out the sun, at Niagara Falls, New York, April 8, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters
People assemble to view a total solar eclipse, where the moon will blot out the sun, at Niagara Falls, New York, April 8, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters
A partial eclipse shines through the Statue of Liberty, New York, April 8, 2024.
Gary Hershorn/ABC News
A partial eclipse shines through the Statue of Liberty, New York, April 8, 2024.
Gary Hershorn/ABC News

