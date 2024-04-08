Solar eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around US
The total eclipse crossed the U.S. from Texas to Maine on April 8.
ByABC NEWS
April 8, 2024, 1:57 PM
On April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, plunging millions in parts of Mexico, the U.S. and Canada into darkness for up to four minutes and 27 seconds.
A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth and, for a short time, completely blocks the face of the sun, according to NASA.