The total eclipse crossed the U.S. from Texas to Maine on April 8.

Solar eclipse photos: See pictures of celestial event from around US

On April 8, a total solar eclipse will cross North America, plunging millions in parts of Mexico, the U.S. and Canada into darkness for up to four minutes and 27 seconds.

A total solar eclipse is a rare celestial event that occurs when the moon passes between the sun and the Earth and, for a short time, completely blocks the face of the sun, according to NASA.

A partial solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024. Henry Romero/Reuters

The moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024. Fernando Llano/AP

People use special protective glasses to observe a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico April 8, 2024. Henry Romero/Reuters

The moon begins to eclipse the sun on April 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

A total solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024. Henry Romero/Reuters

A solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024. Henry Romero/Reuters

A partial solar eclipse is seen in Liberty Island, NY on April 8, 2024. Gary Hershorn/ABC News

A total solar eclipse is seen from Mazatlan, Mexico, April 8, 2024. Henry Romero/Reuters

Early stages of a total solar eclipse shows the moon crossing in front of the sun in Bloomington, Ind., on April 8, 2024. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Melissa, left, and Michael Richards watch through solar goggles as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Wooster, Ohio, April 8, 2024. Erin Hooley/AP

The moon blots out the sun, during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Carbondale, Illinois, April 8, 2024. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Lily and Clara Nandi watch the eclipse at almost full totality in Hastings on Hudson, NY April 8, 2024. Tiffany Hagler-Geard/ABC News

People assemble to view a total solar eclipse, where the moon will blot out the sun, at Niagara Falls, New York, April 8, 2024. Brendan Mcdermid/Reuters