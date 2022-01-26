SpaceX rocket segment on course to hit the moon

The crash likely will occur on the far side of the moon on March 4.

A segment of a SpaceX rocket that launched seven years ago is currently on course to crash into the moon.

The booster was part of the Falcon 9 rocket that lifted off from SpaceX's Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida in February 2015 as part of a mission to send a space-weather satellite more than 600,000 miles from Earth.

However, after a long burn to release the satellite at a specific position in space, the booster didn't have enough fuel to return to Earth's atmosphere, meteorologist Eric Berger explained in Ars Technica.

Additionally, its orbit was not high enough to escape the gravity pull between Earth and the moon, leaving the booster in a "chaotic orbit."

Bill Gray, creator of Project Pluto, which supplies astronomical software that tracks objects near Earth to amateur and professional astronomers, wrote in a blog post that the impact likely will occur on the far side of the Moon on March 4 around 7:25 a.m. ET.

It's not clear exactly where the booster will hit because sunlight can "push" it to slightly change course, but the four-ton segment likely will create a crater with a diameter several feet wide.

However, Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer working at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics who publishes a regularspace report, said the collision is nothing to worry about.

"For those asking: yes, an old Falcon 9 second stage left in high orbit in 2015 is going to hit the moon on March 4," he tweeted Tuesday afternoon. "It's interesting, but not a big deal."

In his blog post, Gray described the upcoming crash as the "first unintentional case" of space junk crashing on the Moon.

There have been intentional crashes in the past, however. In 2009, NASA's LCROSS spacecraft purposely slammed into the moon to collect data about the impact.

The impending crash also should have positive implications for science -- it will offer researchers a rare opportunity to study and observe how craters are formed on the moon.

Scientists will "be able to see a very fresh impact crater and probably learn something about the geology of that part of the moon," Gray wrote.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.