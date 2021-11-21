Fauci says 'fully vaccinated' definition not changing to include boosters

But get a booster if it's been months since your first shots, he said.

Every vaccinated person should "get boosted" depending on how long it's been since their initial shots, but those with their original vaccination protection are still considered "fully vaccinated" despite some states changing their definition, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday.

The White House chief medical adviser appeared on ABC’s "This Week" on Sunday to discuss the recent announcement made by the CDC on Friday to officially recommend booster shots for all adults ages 18 years and older. This move comes after many states were already allowing all adults to get a booster against COVID-19.

"Now that you look at the data as it's evolved in the United States, it's very clear," Fauci told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz. "They wanted to make sure that the safety signals were right, and once that became very clear, right now I’m very pleased that we're in a situation where there's no confusion, theres no lack of clarity."

Following recent announcements from governors of Connecticut and New Mexico -- who have adopted the standard that they do not consider an individual fully vaccinated unless they have received a booster due to the drop one can see in immunity -- Raddatz pressed Fauci on why the White House had not adopted the same standard.

By definition, Fauci said, fully vaccinated right now means someone has received two doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"We'll continue to follow the data, because right now when we're boosting people, what we're doing is following them," Fauci said. "We're going to see what the durability of that protection is, and as we always do, you just follow and let the data guide your policy and let the data guide your recommendations."

As of Friday, 59% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Raddatz asked Fauci if he sees the U.S. ever getting to the point where everyone is fully vaccinated and has also gotten a booster -- and what the risks are if that doesn't happen.

"We're seeing it now that even though the [vaccines] are excellent and highly protective and highly effective, the protection wanes over time," Fauci said. "And as it wanes over time, when you give a boost, we're starting to see that you boost up rather dramatically."