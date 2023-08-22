1 dead as massive explosion levels Titans player Caleb Farley's home

Farley was spotted on scene, speaking to authorities, after the blast.

A massive explosion leveled a multimillion-dollar home owned by Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley in Mooresville, North Carolina, early Tuesday.

One person was killed and another person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the blast, according to Iredell County Emergency Management Director Kent Greene.

Farley, 24, was seen speaking to authorities at the scene after the explosion. He was not home at the time of the explosion, according to Greene.

A home owned by Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded in Mooresville, N.C., on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. WSOC

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Robert Farley.

The home, valued at just over $2 million, according to property records, was completely leveled in the explosion. An investigation into what caused the explosion is still ongoing, authorities said.

Farley was a first-round pick by the Titans out of Virginia Tech in 2021, though he's played sparingly due to injuries. He played in just three games as a rookie and then nine games last season.

He grew up in Maiden, North Carolina, about 25 miles east of Mooresville, and was a star quarterback at Maiden High School.

