1 firefighter dead, 11 injured following house explosion in Virginia: Officials

One firefighter is dead, and 11 others are injured, including civilians, after a home exploded in Sterling, Virginia, Friday evening, Loudoun Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief James Williams said in a press conference.

Loudoun Fire and Rescue arrived at the Virginia home around 7:40 p.m. Friday. Once multiple firefighters were inside, the house exploded, Williams said.

Nine firefighters were transported to local hospitals, with some sustaining serious injuries, the assistant chief said. Two civilians were also transported and are receiving additional treatment, said Williams.

The scene of a massive home explosion in Sterling, Virginia on February 16, 2024. 7News

The cause of the fire remains unknown. The Loudoun Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are aiding in the investigation, Williams said.

The debris field is large, stretching into the street and into the vicinity of neighboring homes, and the house that exploded is destroyed, the assistant chief said. The fire from the explosion continues to smolder.

"This is the worst call that we can respond to," Williams said.

