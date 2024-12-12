1 suspect in deadly home invasion arrested, 2nd suspect remains at large

A mom was critically wounded in the shooting and her son was killed.

One of two suspects in a Pennsylvania home invasion shooting that left a young man dead and his mother critically wounded has been apprehended, authorities announced.

Charles Fulforth, 41, was arrested Thursday on charges including second-degree murder as police continue to search for the second suspect, 42-year-old Kelvin Roberts, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said at a news conference.

The suspects allegedly broke into the Gaudios' home in Lower Merion Township, a Philadelphia suburb, early Sunday, and went into Bernadette Gaudio's room and shot her multiple times, according to Steele.

Charles Fulforth, 42, has been arrested on charges including second-degree murder in connection with a homicide home invasion in Lower Merion Township, Pa. Montgomery County District Attorney

Bernadette Gaudio, 61, "was basically bedridden at the time -- she had an injured leg," Steele said. "Then she couldn't move afterwards because of where one of the bullets struck her."

Her 25-year-old son, Andrew Gaudio, went to her room to help her, "and that's where he was murdered," Steele said.

Bernadette Gaudio managed to use Siri to call 911, he said.

"It was a very brave move on her part, because, I think, indications are that the individuals were still in the house," Steele said.

Bernadette Gaudio was hospitalized in critical condition, officials said.

"We were able to speak to her," Steele said. "She's paralyzed right now and trying to work through that. But she seems to be getting a little bit of movement, and we hope and we pray for more of a recovery."

"She's a very brave and courageous woman. She is still in a very difficult place, but she has been going in the right direction," he added.

Police zeroed in on Roberts as their suspect earlier this week from dash-cam footage that showed a car allegedly driven by Roberts leave the crime scene, the DA's office said.

Kelvin Roberts is wanted for murder and robbery in connection with a home invasion in Lower Merion Township, PA, on Dec. 8, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said. Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

Police matched the car to an address on Sansom Street in Philadelphia, officials said. At that address, police showed a photo from the dash-cam footage to someone who identified the driver as Roberts, the DA's office said.

Bernadette Gaudio's stolen jewelry box was found at the Sansom Street residence, Steele said. Bernadette Gaudio's stolen car has also been recovered, officials said.

It's not clear why the victims' house was chosen, Steele said.

A $5,000 reward is available for information leading to Roberts' arrest, Steele said.

Fulforth is awaiting arraignment, he said.