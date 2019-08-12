Over 100 tires slashed in Orthodox Jewish community, police say

Aug 12, 2019, 4:32 AM ET
PHOTO: police lightsPlaySTOCK PHOTO/Getty Images
WATCH Escaped Tennessee inmate taken into custody

More than 100 tires have been slashed in a predominately Orthodox Jewish community in New Jersey in recent days, according to authorities there.

All of the vehicles targeted in Lakewood Township, New Jersey, were owned or driven by Jewish people. The incidents are being investigated as bias crimes, local police told ABC New York City station WABC.

(MORE: FBI announces $20,000 reward for information about fires at Chabad centers)

The most recent tire slashings occurred outside homes over the weekend, police told WABC.

(MORE: Jewish cemetery headstones defaced with swastikas, anti-Semitic messages, police say)

Lakewood Township is home to one of the world's largest yeshivas.