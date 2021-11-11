Nearly 100,000 pounds of Trader Joe's chicken recalled due to possible bone contamination

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Wednesday that Innovative Solutions, Inc., is recalling approximately 97,887 pounds of raw ground chicken patty products sold at Trader Joe's locations.

The chicken patty products, which were produced on various dates from Aug. 16 to Sept. 29, may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone, according to the press release.

The products subject to recall include Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders, which were shipped nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness, but the FSIS urges consumers to throw away or return the products.