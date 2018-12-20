12 military families near Fort Bragg get their holiday layaways paid in full

Dec 20, 2018, 6:54 PM ET
PHOTO: A dozen military families stationed at Fort Bragg had their layaways paid for by New York-based organization Pay Away the Layaway.WTVD
A dozen military families stationed at Fort Bragg had their layaways paid for by New York-based organization Pay Away the Layaway.

A New York-based nonprofit surprised a dozen military families living near Fort Bragg in North Carolina by paying their holiday layaways just days before Christmas.

(MORE: How 'layaway angels' are spreading holiday cheer during Christmastime)

A small crowd of servicemen and their families thought they were gathering at the Fort Bragg North Post Exchange for a customer appreciation day for refreshments, Sandra Oliver told ABC Raleigh-Durham affiliate WTVD.

PHOTO: A dozen military families stationed at Fort Bragg had their layaways paid for by New York-based organization Pay Away the Layaway.WTVD
A dozen military families stationed at Fort Bragg had their layaways paid for by New York-based organization Pay Away the Layaway.

General manager Bill Shoffner then announced to the attendees that the store had partnered with Pay Away the Layaway to ease the financial burdens for several military families before several workers rolled out shopping carts covered in wrapping paper with gifts inside.

(MORE: Tyler Perry pays off layaway items at 2 Georgia Walmart stores)

"I'm so appreciative because it's been a little rough for the Christmas season," single mother and veteran Shaquanna Capers, whose son's birthday is also approaching, told WTVD. "Every dollar counts for me at this point, anyway."

PHOTO: A dozen military families stationed at Fort Bragg had their layaways paid for by New York-based organization Pay Away the Layaway.WTVD
A dozen military families stationed at Fort Bragg had their layaways paid for by New York-based organization Pay Away the Layaway.

While Capers' tab only came out to about $100, Oliver's was upwards of $400, and Pay Away the Layaway footed the entire bill.

(MORE: Anonymous man pays off all layaway items at a Vermont Walmart)

"I'm just excited," Oliver said. "And it was a nice surprise to know I did receive some help this Christmas."

The nonprofit has partnered with "Good Morning America" and Cottonelle "to spread kindness" in the five days before Christmas, it wrote on its Twitter page.

Comments