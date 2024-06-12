12-week-old puppy rescued after falling 4 stories through townhome air vent

A terrifying fall had a happy ending for a 12-week-old puppy in Colorado, who fell four stories through an open air vent in his owner's townhome in Douglas County on Tuesday.

After a three-hour rescue effort, South Metro Fire Rescue, Douglas County Sheriff's deputies and Denver Plumbline Services crews were able to locate and rescue the five-pound, Pekingese puppy named Archie Bean.

"Archie unintentionally slipped through the uncovered vent after jumping from the bed, leaving him stranded for over three hours," South Metro Fire Rescue said in a statement on X Wednesday.

Incredible Puppy Rescue Caught on Camera in Colorado, Dog fell through open air vent Courtesy South Metro Fire

The family told officials they had the small air vent cover off inside their son's bedroom to keep it cooler and allow for more air circulation.

The entire rescue was captured on video by officials, who said the "rescue operation was not without its challenges," noting responding crew members had to navigate through the "intricate ductwork of the townhome to locate Archie," according to the statement.

Archie's heartbreaking cries were heard through the air vent as his owner said, "Archie come get your treats, baby," in the video shared by officials. However, Archie appeared to be stuck and unable to move.

Video shows responding crews cutting holes in the ceiling and putting cameras in pipes to try to locate Archie, who was eventually found stuck in an air duct pipe in the basement.

Archie's owner was astounded that the puppy was unharmed after the dramatic fall, saying in the video, "He fell from the third floor down to the basement and he doesn't have a cut on him."

After the harrowing experience, the woman told officials Archie needed a bath, adding she probably did too.