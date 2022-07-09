14-year-old boy fatally stabbed on NYC subway platform, police say

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. Saturday.

A 14-year-old boy was fatally stabbed while on a New York City subway platform, police said.

Police responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to "a crime in progress" inside the 137th Street-City College train station in Manhattan, the New York Police Department said in a statement.

Responding officers found the victim on the northbound 1 line platform with a stab wound to the abdomen. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police believe the boy was stabbed while on the platform. It is unclear what preceded the attack.

The identification of the victim is pending family notification, police said.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is under investigation, police said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.