15-year-old who wanted to go to law school dies of COVID-19

Dykota Morgan, a star athlete and honor student, died on May 4, 2021.

More than 601,000 Americans and counting have died from COVID-19.

Each week ABC News is spotlighting several Americans who have died from the virus. This week, we're highlighting a teacher, a volunteer firefighter and a 15-year-old who hoped to go to law school.

Adam Fraum

Adam Fraum, a "beloved" teacher at David Posnack Jewish Day School in Florida, died on April 14, 2021, according to the school.

Fraum spent six years at the school, where he worked in the Performing and Visual Arts Department.

"All who knew Adam felt his joy and spark of positive energy every time you were in his presence," Head of School Dr. Richard Cuenca said in a statement. "We will miss Adam's passion and his dedication, and I will miss his smiling presence above all."

Fraum, 34, is survived by his fiancé and 4-year-old son, The Miami Herald reported.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez, a longtime volunteer firefighter in Washington state, died on March 2 at the age of 42, reported KEPR-TV in Pasco, Washington.

He is survived by his wife and five children, KEPR-TV said.

Lopez spent more than 12 years as a volunteer firefighter with West Benton Fire Rescue, Fire Chief Seth Johnson said.

"While at WBRFA, Firefighter Lopez responded to a staggering 1,613 emergencies and logged over 720 hours of training," Johnson said in a statement. "Outside of emergency response, Firefighter Lopez was a frequent sight during station tours, public education events, parades and loved to dress as Santa Claus during the annual Holiday Tour."

Dykota Morgan

Dykota Morgan, a 15-year-old star athlete and honor student in Bolingbrook, Illinois, died on May 4, 2021.

Dykota's family said she had no underlying conditions and died within days of her first COVID-19 symptoms.

The happy, "well-rounded" teenager loved art, food, music and sports, her parents, Krystal Morgan and Rashad Bingham, told ABC News.

Dykota had already been offered scholarships to four universities and hoped to attend an HBCU followed by law school, they said.

ABC News' Erica Baumgart contributed to this report.