'F-18s LAUNCH': Atlantic publishes purported Yemen strike details from Signal chat

The White House has sought to minimize the national security breach.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: U.S. President Donald Trump holds paperwork he signed during an Ambassador Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. During the meeting, Trump answered questions from reporters on the news that Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, was accidentally added to a Signal group chat of top administration officials, where highly sensitive national security information was discussed.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: U.S. President Donald Trump holds paperwork he signed during an Ambassador Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. During the meeting, Trump answered questions from reporters on the news that Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, was accidentally added to a Signal group chat of top administration officials, where highly sensitive national security information was discussed.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: U.S. President Donald Trump holds paperwork he signed during an Ambassador Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. During the meeting, Trump answered questions from reporters on the news that Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, was accidentally added to a Signal group chat of top administration officials, where highly sensitive national security information was discussed.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: U.S. President Donald Trump holds paperwork he signed during an Ambassador Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on March 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. During the meeting, Trump answered questions from reporters on the news that Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic magazine, was accidentally added to a Signal group chat of top administration officials, where highly sensitive national security information was discussed.

The Atlantic on Wednesday published a new article detailing purported information about recent American strikes in Yemen it says was accidentally shared with a journalist via Signal by senior members of President Donald Trump's National Security Council.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.