2 Army Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky

Two U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopters crashed during a training incident on Wednesday night in Trigg County, Kentucky, officials said in a statement.

"The status of the crew members are unknown at this time," Nondice Thurman, a spokesperson for the Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office, said in a statement. "The command is currently focused on caring for the servicemembers and their families."

The Black Hawk helicopters from the 101st Airborne Division were on a "routine training mission" when they crashed at about 10 p.m. local time, officials said.

Gov. Andy. Beshear of Kentucky said he received "early reports of a helicopter crash and fatalities are expected." The Kentucky State Police and Division of Emergency Management were responding, he said in a statement.

"We will share more information as available," Beshear said. "Please pray for all those affected."

Trigg County, where the crash occurred, is about 25 miles northwest of Fort Campell, a military installation on the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

