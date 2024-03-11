Three masked gunmen fired more than 30 rounds at a group of teenagers.

2 in custody in connection with mass shooting at Philadelphia bus stop: Police

Two people have been taken into custody in connection with a mass shooting at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia last week, authorities announced Monday.

At about 3 p.m. Wednesday, three masked gunmen exited a car parked near the bus stop and fired more than 30 rounds toward high schoolers who were trying to board a bus, Philadelphia police said.

A mass shooting is injuring eight juveniles at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia on March 6, 2024. Kyle Mazza/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Eight teens -- ages 15 to 17 -- were shot, and two of them were hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

A fourth suspect remained in the car during the shooting, police said.

The mass shooting was just the latest in an outbreak of gun violence in Philadelphia, and the fourth shooting involving a local SEPTA bus in one week, according to Philadelphia ABC station WPVI.

SEPTA Chief of Transit Police Chuck Lawson speaks with members of the media following a shooting in Northeast Philadelphia, March 6, 2024. Joe Lamberti/AP

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel on Monday called it a "heinous crime."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.