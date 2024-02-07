A 911 caller reported that an 11-year-old was "possibly shot" at the residence.

2 officers injured in shooting at Pennsylvania home that then became engulfed in flames

Two officers were shot while responding to an emergency call about a possibly injured minor at a Pennsylvania residence, officials said Wednesday.

A 911 caller reported that an 11-year-old was "possibly shot" at the residence in East Lansdowne, according to Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

Authorities respond to a burning home in East Lansdowne, Delaware County, Feb. 7, 2024. WPVI

While responding to the home Wednesday afternoon, the officers "immediately took gunfire from the house," Stollsteimer told ABC Philadelphia station WPVI. The two officers are in stable condition, he said.

The house then became engulfed in flames, and authorities have been unable to enter the residence to determine if the shooter is still alive, Stollsteimer said. It is also unclear if an 11-year-old had been shot, he said.

"It's still an active crime scene. There's a lot still going on out here," Stollsteimer told the station.

Authorities respond to a burning home in East Lansdowne, Delaware County, Feb. 7, 2024. WPVI

First responders were working to get the fire under control before making entry, Stollsteimer said. No shots have been fired since the officers were injured, and the fire has "largely burned out the house," he said.

A neighbor, John White, told reporters at the scene he heard gunfire and sometime later, "13 or 15 more shots." He said he "got low" during the incident, and SWAT members later evacuated him from his home.

"My dogs are still in there, so I'm worried about the house burning," he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.