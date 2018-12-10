More than 276,000 still without power after massive winter storm slams Southeast

The major winter storm that just pummeled the Southeast brought Whitetop, Virginia, two feet of snow, parts of West Virginia 20 inches, parts of North Carolina almost 19 inches as double-digit totals were reported in South Carolina, Tennessee and as far west as Texas.

Even Georgia saw 8 inches and parts of Kentucky received 6 inches as Richmond, Virginia, had its second-snowiest December day on record.

More than 276,000 people still were without power across seven states as of early Monday -- with most of those, more than 141,000, in North Carolina.

That storm now has moved to the coast, just off the Carolinas, as wet snow is falling this morning in the mountains of Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.

Five states this morning remain under advisories or warnings for winter storm.

Snow and rain are expected to continue falling in the Southeast as the low pressure slowly begins to pull away from the coast. Not much snow accumulation is expected.

Behind the massive storm, the Southeast will remain chilly into tomorrow, with early-morning wind chills in the 20s and 30s for many areas.