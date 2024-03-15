Seven states from Texas to Ohio are under tornado watch, according to the NWS.

At least 3 dead after suspected tornado touched down in Indiana: Police

At least three people have died after a suspected tornado touched down in Randolph County, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

There have been eight tornadoes reported across seven different states from Texas to Ohio throughout Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Lightning flashes while a tornado touches down near Fryburg, Ohio, on March 14, 2024. Chad Steinke

The latest tornado watch was issued for parts of Kentucky, southern Indiana and Ohio. The watch is to remain in effect until early Friday morning.

After an initial assessment, nearly half of the structures in Selma, Indiana, have been damaged, according to a press release from Delaware County Emergency Management Agency.

However, with 50% of structures being damaged, only minor injuries had been reported at the time of the assessment, according to the release.

