3 dead in helicopter crash in Louisiana

Three people were killed in a helicopter crash in southwest Louisiana Friday night, according to officials.

The Robinson R44 crashed on a rural street in Iowa, Louisiana around 9 p.m. local time, the FAA said.

The FAA has been called to investigate and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office will remain on scene until they arrive, according to police.

The Fire Department and Louisiana State Police are assisting on the scene.