3 trains involved in collision, derailment in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley: NTSB

No injuries are being reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a collision and derailment involving three Norfolk Southern trains on Saturday, the agency said in a post on X.

Images from the Nancy Run Fire Company's Facebook page show a freight train derailed and off its tracks on Riverside Drive in Lower Saucon Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning.

A freight train has derailed near Bethlehem, Penn. in the Lehigh Valley on Saturday morning, according to the local fire company Nancy Run Fire Company on their Facebook page. Nancy Run Fire Company/Facebook

