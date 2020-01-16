35 pound cat named Bazooka begins epic weight loss journey

A 35-pound orange tabby cat – appropriately named Bazooka – has arrived with pomp and circumstance at a North Carolina shelter this week in preparation to begin his epic weight loss journey.

Bazooka, who came into the shelter from about two hours away in Davidson County, arrived at the Wake County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals earlier this week needing two people to carry him in his crate into the shelter.

The 5-year-old feline had previously lived with a senior citizen who had dementia and the Wake County SPCA believe that Bazooka’s previous owner kept feeding the cat forgetting that he had already eaten which eventually led to his extreme weight gain.

"They alerted us to Bazooka here and once we saw the pictures we were like 'we have to get this kitty,'" said SPCA spokesperson Darci Vanderslik.

Bazooka’s has been receiving medical care and a prescription diet from a trained and experienced foster family to this point but the next stop on his journey will be this coming Monday when he moves into his forever home who will continue trying to get his weight down.

“35 pounds is a lot of weight for a cat,” said so we are really hoping that we can get him down maybe 20 pounds, 25 pounds, even lighter than that. You know, one step at a time,” said Vanderslik to ABC News’ Raleigh station WTVD.

Said the Wake County SPCA on their Facebook page: “Because of your support, we're giving this big boy a new life. He's heading to a trained foster family where he'll receive medical treatment and start on his weight loss journey!”