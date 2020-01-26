3rd US case of coronavirus confirmed as death toll rises to 56 in China The epicenter of the virus is Wuhan, where 9 million people are on lockdown.

The Trump administration is being urged to declare a formal public health emergency after the third case of the deadly coronavirus in the nation was confirmed in California as the death toll from the disease rose to 56 in China, where officials cautioned that the spread of the never-before-seen illness appears to be getting stronger.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, is asking President Donald Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to declare a public health emergency to free up money for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to battle the virus before it becomes an American pandemic.

"If we have learned anything from the risks the new viruses pose to public health it is a 'stitch in time saves nine,' and the more we can do to be proactive, the better off the public will be," Schumer said during a news conference on Sunday.

Medical staff members wearing protective clothing to help stop the spread of Coronavirus, which began in the city, walk at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, China, Jan. 25, 2020. Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Schumer's request comes as the latest U.S. case of the novel virus was announced Saturday night. A patient in Orange County, California, tested positive for the virus, which has caused worldwide alarm, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The patient, who was not identified, had recently returned to the United States after traveling in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the illness, authorities said.

“The CDC has been doing a tremendous job so far at being proactive and working around the clock to protect public health, but if we are going to make sure they can sustain this pace and remain at-the-ready should the outbreak get worse, they will need immediate access to critical federal funds that at the present time they remain unable to access," Schumer said. "That is why, today, I am urging HHS to follow the CDC’s proactive lead: declare a formal public health emergency for the coronavirus."

"The individual has now been transported to a local hospital and is in isolation in good condition," the Orange County Health Care Agency said in a statement.

Orange County officials are working with the CDC and the California Department of Public Health to reach people who have come in close contact with the patient and "are at risk of infection," according to the statement.

"There is no evidence that person-to-person transmission has occurred in Orange County. The current risk of local transmission remains low," the statement reads.

The California case follows one near Seattle, where man in his 30s was hospitalized after being diagnosed with the coronavirus, officials said. Tests also confirmed that a woman in her 60s in Chicago had contracted the disease, officials said. Both patients had recently traveled to China.

Health authorities in Texas are investigating a suspected coronavirus case in a Texas A&M student, according to the local health department. The student, who recently traveled to Wuhan, went to an emergency department Wednesday with a cough and congestion.

Surveillance for the virus at international airports in the U.S. has intensified, with airports in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Chicago screening travelers from Wuhan.

Medical staff members wearing protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in the city, arrive with a patient at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan, China, Jan. 25, 2020. Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Schumer said a recent budget deal he and Rep. Nita Lowey, chairwoman of House Appropriations Committee, negotiated boosted the federal Infectious Disease Rapid Response Reserve Fund from $50 million to $85 million.

But Schumer said the CDC cannot access the funds until the department of Health and Human Services declares a public health emergency.

“The critical thing about these specific dollars is that the CDC has full discretion," Schumer said. "The agency can use them for whatever activities it deems appropriate, so long as they inform Congress. This kind of flexible funding needs to be unlocked now should this outbreak worsen.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Sunday that the country is dealing with its first case of coronavirus in a patient in the Province of Ontario.

"The patient who recently returned from Wuhan, China, is isolated and under care," Canadian health officials said in a statement.

Dr. Theresa Tam, chief public health officer of Canada, said the case was not unexpected.

"Although we now have a case in Canada, the risk to Canadians remains low," Tam said at a news conference.

Besides Canada and the United States, health officials in France, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Nepal, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea have confirmed cases of coronavirus.

At least 56 people have died from the virus in China, and tests have confirmed that another 2,029 people in the country have contracted the illness.

Passengers wear protective masks to protect against the spread of the Coronavirus as they arrive at the Los Angeles International Airport, Jan. 22, 2020. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images, FILE

The majority of the cases have been found in Wuhan, the capital of Central China’s Hubei province and a city with a population of more than 11 million people. About 9 million people in the city have been put on lockdown as a precaution, Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang revealed said at a news conference on Sunday.

Health officials in China said the virus' ability to spread appears to be getting stronger, adding that 2,692 patients are under observation but have not yet been confirmed to have the virus.

Meanwhile, authorities in Hong Kong have banned anyone who has been in the Hubei province in the last 14 days.

Coronavirus, a family of viruses that include SARS, MERS and the common cold, can jump from animal to human hosts.

Scientists have competing theories about the animal source behind the virus. In addition to bats, which scientists have speculated about since the beginning of the outbreak, and which were implicated in the SARS outbreak, a group of researchers published paper last week, theorizing that snakes are the most likely reservoir behind the outbreak. Neither theory has been confirmed.

ABC News' Erin Schumaker contributed to this report.