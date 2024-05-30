4 civilians and 2 police officers injured in 'active incident' in Minneapolis: Police

Four civilians and two officers were injured in what authorities are calling an "active incident" near an apartment complex in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday.

Minneapolis police swarmed the Whittier neighborhood on Thursday. Police cars and an ambulance were seen on Blaisdell Avenue between West 22nd and West 24th streets.

Law enforcement officers work at the scene of a shooting in Minneapolis, on May 30, 2024. KSTP

"This continues to be a fluid situation," the Minneapolis Office of Community Safety said in a statement Thursday, urging people to avoid the area.

Police tape is shown at the scene of a shooting in Minneapolis on May 30, 2024. KSTP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.