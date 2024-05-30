4 civilians and 2 police officers injured in 'active incident' in Minneapolis: Police
Minneapolis police swarmed the Whittier neighborhood on Thursday.
Four civilians and two officers were injured in what authorities are calling an "active incident" near an apartment complex in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Thursday.
Minneapolis police swarmed the Whittier neighborhood on Thursday. Police cars and an ambulance were seen on Blaisdell Avenue between West 22nd and West 24th streets.
"This continues to be a fluid situation," the Minneapolis Office of Community Safety said in a statement Thursday, urging people to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.