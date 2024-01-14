4 killed in hot air balloon crash in Arizona, police say

One person was also critically injured, officials said.

Four people were killed and one was critically injured when a hot air balloon crash-landed in the desert in Eloy, Arizona, on Sunday morning, the Eloy Police Department said.

The cause of the crash is unknown, police said. Officials with the NTSB and FAA are at the scene, police said.

Eloy is about 65 miles southeast of Phoenix.

