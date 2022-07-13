About 40 people unaccounted for due to flooding after severe storm hits Virginia

There are no confirmed fatalities, officials said.

About 40 people are unaccounted for in Buchanan County, Virginia, on Wednesday after a severe storm struck the area, bringing heavy rain and flooding, officials said.

There are no confirmed fatalities, officials said at a news conference Wednesday.

Officials said they expect the number of unaccounted for to decrease throughout the day.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing, officials said.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin tweeted, "We are making every resource available to help those impacted. While rescue and recovery operations continue, please join me in prayer as we lift up our fellow Virginians impacted by this tragedy."

Buchanan County sits at the borders of Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Four to 6 inches of rain pounded the area within hours overnight. The damage spreads across about 10 miles, officials said, adding that the worst impact was downstream of where several streams join together.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.